Target to match prices of key rivals' websites year round

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Jan 8 Target Corp said on Tuesday it will match on a year-round basis the prices found on the websites of key rivals Amazon.com Inc, Best Buy Co Inc , Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys R Us, building on a program it introduced this past holiday season.
The move comes after Target last week reported flat growth in December at stores open at least a year.
The discount chain was offering the price match between Nov. 1 and Dec. 16. In November, Target Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel said that the retailer was not seeing a lot of price match activity in stores.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.