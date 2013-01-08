Target to match prices of key rivals' websites year round

Jan 8 Target Corp said on Tuesday it will match on a year-round basis the prices found on the websites of key rivals Amazon.com Inc, Best Buy Co Inc , Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys R Us, building on a program it introduced this past holiday season.

The move comes after Target last week reported flat growth in December at stores open at least a year.

The discount chain was offering the price match between Nov. 1 and Dec. 16. In November, Target Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel said that the retailer was not seeing a lot of price match activity in stores.