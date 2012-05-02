UPDATE 3-Target to stop selling Amazon's Kindle devices

By Alistair Barr and Jessica Wohl
May 2 Target Corp said on Wednesday it
will stop selling Amazon.com Inc's Kindle devices, the
latest in a series of brawls between the companies fueled by
Amazon's increasing competition with brick and mortar retailers.
"Target is phasing out Amazon- and Kindle-branded products
in the spring of 2012," Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder wrote in
an email to Reuters. "We will continue to offer our guests a
full assortment of e-readers and supporting accessories."
The decision includes Amazon's new Kindle Fire tablet, its
range of Kindle e-readers and all accessories for the devices,
including covers and chargers. Target will still sell other
e-readers and tablets, including the Nook from Barnes & Noble
, Snyder added.
"This is evidence that Target is getting more serious about
Amazon as an enemy rather than a partner," said Matt Nemer, an
analyst at Wells Fargo.
Amazon ran Target's website for several years, but that
relationship ended last year amid a legal battle.
"That's probably something Target now regrets," Nemer said.
"It put them behind in the world of multi-channel retail and let
a serious competitor learn a lot about their business."
Wal-Mart Stores, the world's largest retailer, will
keep selling Kindles, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. An Amazon
spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.
Target's move comes as the retailer outfits some of its
stores with special displays of Apple Inc products,
including the iPad, which competes with Amazon's Kindle Fire
tablet.
Amazon's Kindle Fire is tightly integrated with the
company's huge online retail store, which competes with Target's
physical big-box outlets and its website.
"Target is trying to distance themselves from Amazon as much
as possible because they recognize they are losing sales to
them," said Scott Tilghman, an analyst at Caris & Co.
Target is still selling the Nook because Barnes & Noble is
mainly focused on selling books, which are not an important
product category for Target, he added.
In contrast, everything sold in a Target store, such as
apparel, home goods and consumer products, is also offered by
Amazon, Tilghman noted.
"Nook is much less cannibalistic and Barnes & Noble is not
going after Target's business," he said.
Target's Snyder said the company "continually evaluates its
product assortment to deliver the best quality and prices for
our guests."
She declined to comment on whether closer merchandising ties
with Apple or broader competition with Amazon were behind the
move to stop selling Kindles.
Amazon shares were down 89 cents at $229.15 in Wednesday
afternoon trading, while Target shares slipped 40 cents to
$57.61.
Target's move is not a big problem for Amazon because other
retailers are still selling Kindles, Tilghman said. On Wednesday
afternoon, Best Buy Co and RadioShack Corp still
listed Kindles for sale on their websites.
Still, the spat with Target highlights that while Amazon
seeks to work with retailers and provide the sector with
e-commerce services, it also competes with those companies.
"Amazon will continue to partner with retailers, but the
focus will be on the e-commerce side," Tilghman said. "For every
Target, there are many smaller retailers that don't have the
deep pockets to build their own e-commerce business."
Tech blog The Verge reported Target's decision to stop
selling Kindles earlier on Wednesday.