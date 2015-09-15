版本:
U.S. judge certifies class action over Target Corp data breach

NEW YORK, Sept 15 A U.S. judge on Tuesday certified a class action against Target Corp brought by several banks over the retailer's massive data breach in 2013.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, said the banks could pursue their claims together over the breach, which compromised at least 40 million credit cards during the holiday season. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

