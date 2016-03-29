Lawsuit accuses Target of not paying overtime to some warehouse workers

| CHICAGO, March 29
CHICAGO, March 29 Target Corp has been
accused in a lawsuit of failing to pay overtime to workers with
low-level management responsibilities at its warehouses in New
York state.
The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, accuses the
retailer of violating state labor law by misclassifying
"operations group leaders" as exempt from overtime requirements
and not paying them for all hours worked.
Target was sued six months after the Obama administration
proposed making nearly 5 million more U.S. workers eligible for
overtime pay.
That proposal, which is being reviewed by the Office of
Management and Budget, is widely expected to narrow an exemption
for white-collar workers from overtime pay protections based on
the percentage of time they spend on management tasks.
Target "controls very carefully what the group leaders do
such that they are not left with meaningful executive authority
that would satisfy exemption under the law," Jahan Sagafi, a
lawyer for the named plaintiff, Robert LaPointe Jr, told
Reuters.
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said Target's distribution
center group leaders are properly classified as exempt, salaried
team members and said these department leaders hire, manage and
lead teams of up to 50 people.
"They are competitively compensated and rewarded for their
performance. We dispute the allegations in the suit," she said.
Sagafi said the lawsuit may expand to cover Target's
activity in other states.
He did not say how many potential plaintiffs might be
covered, but the complaint said more than 40 group leaders in
New York state might be covered.
Target is overhauling its supply chain infrastructure.
Earlier this month, the retailer said it will invest $2 billion
to $2.5 billion annually starting in 2017, mainly to upgrade its
supply network and technology infrastructure, as it races to
reduce stock shortages and pushes for online growth.
The lawsuit, which was not widely reported, was filed in
December in a New York state court, and later moved to federal
court.
The case is LaPointe v. Target Corp, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of New York, No. 16-00216.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan
Stempel and Dan Grebler)