Target names new head of troubled Canadian operations

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Target Corp replaced the head of its troubled Canadian operations, two weeks after the ousting of Chief Executive and Chairman Gregg Steinhafel.
The retailer said Mark Schindele, currently senior vice president of merchandising operations, will replace Tony Fisher as president of Target Canada effective immediately. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319