Target names new head of troubled Canadian operations

May 20 Target Corp replaced the head of its troubled Canadian operations, two weeks after the ousting of Chief Executive and Chairman Gregg Steinhafel.

The retailer said Mark Schindele, currently senior vice president of merchandising operations, will replace Tony Fisher as president of Target Canada effective immediately. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
