Target-MasterCard settlement moves ahead despite U.S. judge's doubts

| NEW YORK/CHICAGO
NEW YORK/CHICAGO May 8 A federal judge has
rejected a bid from a group of banks and credit unions suing
Target Corp over its 2013 data breach to block the
company's proposed $19 million settlement with MasterCard Inc
.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota,
wrote in a ruling Thursday that the deal does not appear
"altogether fair or reasonable" but he could not legally
intervene without evidence that Target or MasterCard had made
misleading or coercive statements.
"Although the settlement may not pass the 'smell test,' as
the saying goes, it is not serious misconduct," Magnuson said.
The settlement is contingent on banks that issued at least
90 percent of the MasterCard accounts signing on to the
agreement.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs had argued that the settlement
with MasterCard, which is not a party to the lawsuit, was a
"sweetheart deal" aimed at undercutting their claims for losses.
Under the proposed agreement, announced in March,
MasterCard-issuing banks have until May 20 to accept a
percentage of the money from MasterCard.
If they accept the deal, they must drop further claims
against Target as part of the settlement. Banks that reject the
deal would continue to pursue their own allegations against
Target.
Lawyers for the banks have estimated the total losses at
more than $160 million, with approximately half for fraud and
half for the cost of reissuing nearly nine million credit cards.
In a statement, the lead plaintiffs' lawyers highlighted the
judge's concerns and said they would urge banks to reject the
deal.
A Target spokeswoman, Molly Snyder, said, "We are pleased
with the court's decision which we believe will allow us to
resolve claims with participating MasterCard issuers and avoid
protracted litigation with those issuers."
The judge's ruling said that MasterCard initially demanded
$26 million before the two sides settled on $19 million.
In 2013, Target said the breach during the holiday shopping
season compromised at least 40 million credit cards and may have
resulted in the theft of personal information from as many as
110 million people. Target is still negotiating with Visa Inc
over losses from the breach.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York and Nathan Layne in
Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)