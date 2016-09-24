UPDATE 2-Target shakes up online leadership with eye on rivals

(Adds background on Target's struggling e-commerce operations,
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Target Corp said on
Friday its chief digital officer has left the company amid a
company overhaul of its e-commerce operations to boost online
sales and better compete with larger rivals such as Amazon.com
Inc.
Target said Jason Goldberger, who had been with the company
for four years, will leave immediately. His role will be split
between Chief Information Officer Mike McNamara and Chief
Merchandising Officer Mike Tritton.
McNamara will be responsible for the website and digital
strategy and Tritton will take over the pricing and promotional
functions of the job.
"Taking this body of work in a new direction will help
advance our efforts in these key areas during a pivotal time for
Target," Chief Executive Brian Cornell said in a statement.
Goldberger's departure is the second high-profile exit at
Target in less than a month. Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Jones
left the company last month and joined Uber Technologies Inc
.
The leadership shake up at Target comes as its rivals gear
up to better compete with Amazon. Wal-Mart Stores Inc
last month splashed out over $3 billion to acquire e-commerce
startup Jet.com.
Target's online sales contribute about 3 percent to its
overall revenue. Recognizing the need to boost growth, the
Minneapolis-based retailer spent $1.4 billion in 2015 to improve
its e-commerce business.
Target also said it will spend $1.8 billion this year and $2
billion a year starting in 2017 to improve its e-commerce
operations.
Target's online revenue grew 31 percent in 2015, below the
40 percent growth Chief Executive Brain Cornell promised
investors. For the second quarter, online sales grew 16 percent,
a deceleration from 23 percent in the first quarter.
Brick-and-mortar sales have also suffered, with Target
reporting its first quarterly drop in comparable sales in two
years during the second quarter. The company lowered its
forecast for the rest of the year, saying it expects sales to be
flat to down 2 percent in the two remaining quarters.
