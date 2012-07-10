CORRECTED-Target, Neiman team up for holiday collection

(Corrects spelling of Carolina Herrera in second paragraph.)
July 10 Discount retailer Target Corp
and luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus Group Inc
said on Tuesday they are teaming up to jointly sell
a holiday collection featuring limited edition items by 24 top
designers, as each retailer seeks to broaden its appeal to more
customers.
Target and Neiman will each sell 50 items by designers such
as Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera and Marc Jacobs in their stores
and on their respective websites beginning December 1.
Prices will range from $7.99 to $499.99, though the majority
of items will cost less than $60.
Target has done partnerships with high-end names before,
notably last year's wildly popular Missoni collection.
Neiman Marcus, known for its luxury department stores
offering expensive designer gowns and shoes, has sought to
cultivate so called "aspirational" luxury shoppers through its
chain of outlet stores that offer more moderately priced
merchandise.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba and Jessica Wohl; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)