UPDATE 1-Target to match online prices with over two dozen online rivals

(Adds details, changes sourcing)
Sept 30 Target Corp said it will match
online prices of 29 of its rivals including Amazon.com
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as the race to grab shoppers
intensifies ahead of the holiday season.
Other large retailers Target will price-match include Costco
Wholsesale Corp, Best Buy, Macy's Inc and
CVS Health Corp, the company said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
Target said it will now allow 14 days, up from seven days,
for shoppers to get a price adjustment.
The change in policy is likely to benefit the fourth-largest
U.S. retailer, which until now only matched prices at its own
stores.
Wal-Mart started matching prices of its online competitors
last year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sangameswaran S in
Bengaluru and; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Chizu Nomiyama)