版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 30日 星期三 20:03 BJT

UPDATE 1-Target to match online prices with over two dozen online rivals

(Adds details, changes sourcing)

Sept 30 Target Corp said it will match online prices of 29 of its rivals including Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as the race to grab shoppers intensifies ahead of the holiday season.

Other large retailers Target will price-match include Costco Wholsesale Corp, Best Buy, Macy's Inc and CVS Health Corp, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Target said it will now allow 14 days, up from seven days, for shoppers to get a price adjustment.

The change in policy is likely to benefit the fourth-largest U.S. retailer, which until now only matched prices at its own stores.

Wal-Mart started matching prices of its online competitors last year. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐