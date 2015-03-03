Target forecasts fiscal-year profit growth, $2 billion for share buybacks

March 3 U.S. retailer Target Corp on
Tuesday forecast a rise in profit and sales this fiscal year and
said it would have the capacity to buy back $2 billion worth of
its shares this year.
Target said it expected adjusted earnings per share, which
excludes data breach costs and other expenses, of between $4.45
and $4.65 for the full year to January 2016, compared with last
year's $4.27 and the market consensus for $4.51 according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
