UPDATE 1-Target to cut thousands of jobs, eyes $2 bln in cost cuts

March 3 U.S. retailer Target Corp on
Tuesday said it planned to cut several thousand jobs, mainly
from headquarters locations, as part of a restructuring that
will cut $2 billion in costs over two years.
The cost-cutting forms a key plank of a revival plan
outlined by Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell, who is
seeking to narrow the retailer's focus to a handful of key
product lines and bolstering its online business to rejuvenate
sales.
Speaking to a meeting of analysts in New York, Cornell said
the restructuring was aimed at freeing up resources for
investments in its focus areas. "Cutting complexity at
headquarters will make us more competitive," he said.
Target also unveiled forecasts for the fiscal year to
January 2016.
The company said it expected adjusted earnings per share,
which excludes data breach costs and other expenses, of between
$4.45 and $4.65 for the full year to January 2016, compared with
last year's $4.27 and the market consensus for $4.51 according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It projected comparable sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent
this fiscal year.
The company also said it had the capacity to buy back up to
$2 billion worth of its own shares this fiscal year, and look to
repurchase $3 billion annually from the following year and
beyond.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Lisa
Shumaker)