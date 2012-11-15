Target third-quarter profit rises

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Target Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as the discount chain lured shoppers with a wider variety of food products and 5 percent discounts for its credit cardholders.
Target earned $637 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, up from $555 million, or 82 cents, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to 90 cents per share.
The discount chain expects to earn between $1.64 and $1.74 a share in the holiday quarter, excluding expenses linked to its entry into Canada next year.
Target previously said quarterly sales through Oct. 27 increased 3.4 percent to $16.60 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, were up 2.9 percent.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.