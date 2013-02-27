Target profit slipped in winter holiday quarter

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 Target Corp posted lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales of food and value-priced items only partially mitigated some weakness it saw when holiday shoppers held back from discretionary spending in an uncertain economy.
Target's holiday season included a disappointing showing for its collection of gifts sold in collaboration with high-end department store Neiman Marcus. The line of designer dresses, dishes and other products launched on Dec. 1, and Target sharply discounted the goods even before Christmas
Target earned $961 million, or $1.47 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter, down from $981 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier. Target had fewer shares outstanding in the latest period.
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: