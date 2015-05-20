Target Q1 profit beats estimates on healthy sales growth

May 20 Target Corp on Wednesday reported a larger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on healthy revenue growth and raised the low end of its full-year earnings forecast range.

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring costs and other items, came to $1.10 in the three months ended May 2, against a profit of 92 cents in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected per-share profit of $1.03, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $4.65 per share, against its previous outlook of $4.45 to $4.65.

Target said comparable sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.3 percent, matching the market consensus, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)