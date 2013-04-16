UPDATE 2-Target warns current-quarter profit will miss forecasts

* Expects adj EPS slightly below the low end of its prior
outlook
* Stands by full-year adj EPS forecast of $4.85-$5.05
* Shares fall as much as 2 percent
April 16 Target Corp warned earnings for
the first quarter would miss its expectations on
weaker-than-expected sales of seasonal and weather-sensitive
items.
The discount retailer said adjusted earnings per share for
the current quarter would come in slightly below the low end of
its prior outlook of $1.10 to $1.20.
Target now expects same-store sales to be about flat. It had
earlier forecast same-store sales to be flat to up 2 percent.
"We see this (outlook) as largely expected, given the
far-reaching discussion of weak March retail sales," Stifel
Nicolaus analyst David Schick said.
U.S. retail sales contracted for the second time in three
months in March, falling 0.4 percent, a Commerce Department
report said.
But readings for retail sales have been volatile so far this
year, making it difficult to know whether the weakness in March
was due to a tax hike that went into effect at the start of the
year or to temporary factors related to the weather.
"Target (and retail overall) face difficult comparisons from
the first quarter of 2012. So we see the first quarter update as
non-issue essentially," Schick said in a note.
In its first quarter last year, Target reported a same-store
sales gain of 5.3 percent, its strongest quarterly performance
in more than six years at the time.
Target on Tuesday stood by its full-year forecast for
adjusted earnings of $4.85 to $5.05 per share.
Target in February offered a cautious outlook for consumer
spending in 2013 and Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel said "the
U.S. economy is growing at a painfully slow rate."
"We must acknowledge that seasonal categories are more
discretionary and more economically sensitive, particularly
following the payroll tax increases at the beginning of the
year," analyst David Strasser of Janney Capital Markets wrote in
a note.
Strasser was expecting comparable-store sales to rise 0.5
percent.
Target is undergoing a year of transition in which it is
selling its credit card portfolio to Toronto-Dominion Bank
and opening 124 Canadian stores.
It expects net accounting gains of about 36 cents from the
sale of the credit card portfolio and a dilution of about 23
cents related to its Canadian business to net earnings per share
in the first quarter.
The company expects to report its first-quarter numbers on
May 22.
Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company were down
marginally at $68.01 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.