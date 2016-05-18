Target quarterly comparable sales miss estimates

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO May 18 Target Corp on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but sales at established stores came in below analysts' estimates.
Excluding gains from the sale of Target's pharmacy and clinic business and restructuring charges, earnings stood at $1.29 per share in the first quarter ended on April 30.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 1.2 percent, less than the market consensus of 1.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.