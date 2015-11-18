Target raises full-year profit forecast for second time

Nov 18 U.S. retailer Target Corp reported stronger-than-expected same-store sales for the third quarter and raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in three months.

The company said it now expects earnings of $4.65 to $4.75 per share for the year ending January. It had forecast earnings of $4.60 to $4.75 per share in August.

Target's shares rose 1.5 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)