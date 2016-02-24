Target's comparable sales beat on demand for high-margin goods

Feb 24 Target Corp reported quarterly comparable sales above analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its signature high-margin categories, which include products for children and health and wellness items.

Shares of the company, which also forecast a higher-than-expected adjusted profit for the full year, were up 2 percent at $75.50 in premarket trading.

Sales at stores open at least 13 months rose 1.9 percent, above the 1.5 percent increase expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Target reported a net profit of $1.43 billion, or $2.32 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with a loss of $2.64 billion, or $4.10 per share, a year earlier.

However, total sales fell 0.6 percent to $21.63 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $21.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported sales below market estimates last week, hurt by falling food prices and a pullback in consumer spending on discretionary goods.

Target forecast a full-year adjusted profit of $5.20-$5.40 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $5.16. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)