Target's quarterly profit falls nearly 10 percent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Target Corp reported a nearly 10 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a slump in demand for apparel.
Net income attributable to the Minneapolis-based retailer fell to $680 million, or $1.16 per share in the second quarter ended July 30, from $753 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales fell 7.2 percent to $16.17 billion from $17.43 billion, while sales at stores open for at least a year fell 1.1 percent. Analysts on average had expected same-store sales to decline 1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Ted Kerr)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
