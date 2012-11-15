BRIEF-Target sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 pct

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Target Corp : * CEO says initial traffic at citytarget stores has been strong * CEO says feels "very good" about ability to open 1st Canadian stores on time,
on budget and on brand * Executive says in hardlines, Q3 comps sales were softest in electronics * Exec says guest feedback shows consumers confidence higher, but they plan to
continue saving and paying down debt * Exec says "expect the season to be highly competitive and promotional" * CFO sees Q4 comparable store sales up 2-3 percent * CFO sees Q4 red card penetration up 4 percentage points versus year earlier * CEO: "we don't see a lot of price match activity in our stores"
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.