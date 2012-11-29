版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Target says in November, comp store transactions down, saw slight increase in comp transaction size

CHICAGO Nov 29 Target Corp : * Says in November, comp store transactions down, saw slight increase in comp

transaction size * Sees December same-store sales up in low single-digit range

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐