Target says same-store sales flat vs year ago so far in February

BRIEF-Actelion says J&J deal on track to close towards end of Q2
* Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of actelion tender offer
BOSTON Feb 26 Target Corp Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan said on Wednesday that same-store sales at the No. 3 U.S. retailer so far in February have been flat compared to a year ago.
He also said in a conference call with analysts that he expects same-store sales to be flat to down 2 percent during the full first quarter when compared to a year earlier.
Mulligan said he sees "capacity" for this year's stock buyback at between $1 billion and $2 billion. The company had previously said it had capacity for about $4 billion in stock repurchases.
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.