Target CFO: to keep buying back shares, may need to up authorization

May 20 Target Corp will likely continue to buy back its own shares in the current quarter and beyond, and will review with the board the need to increase its authorization for repurchasing shares, its chief financial officer said.

"If this activity continues as expected we would exhaust the current authorization later this year," John Mulligan said on an earnings call, adding he believed Target would have the capacity to retire $2 billion or more of its shares this fiscal year. (reporting by Nathan Layne)