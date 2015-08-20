RPT-New Target COO's headache: Too few goods to keep shelves filled

(Repeats with no change to text)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Aug 19 Two days after being promoted to
the new position of Target Corp's Chief Operating
Officer, John Mulligan's big job is clear: fix a supply chain
that the company blamed for shortages of goods that are
undermining sales growth.
On Wednesday, the fourth-largest U.S. retailer blamed its
"incredibly complex supply chain" for unacceptable stock levels
at its stores this year, forecasting weak growth in current
quarter sales at established stores.
The focus on the supply chain network is the latest move by
CEO Brian Cornell, who took charge a year ago and announced a
restructuring plan in March.
Under that program, Cornell eliminated several thousand
corporate jobs, revamped grocery operations and announced a $1
billion investment in supply chain technology.
Mulligan, who was promoted from the position of chief
financial officer on Monday, said that in-store product stock
levels have been getting worse over the last couple of quarters.
Kathee Tesija, the company's former chief merchandising and
supply chain officer, was moved to an advisory role in June.
"Given the breadth and complexity of the business, it will
always be a challenge to be in stock on every item in every
store... but our guests need us to be consistent in delivering
everyday essentials," Mulligan said.
Target's supply-chain problems have grown more acute as it
has expanded its offering of consumable goods such as meat,
fresh produce and dairy products, which in turn have brought
customers back to their stores more frequently than in the past.
Target's larger rival, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, has
struggled to tackle the problem of running out of stock at its
own stores for several years, despite having one of the largest
and most sophisticated supply chain networks in the business.
Analysts and industry consultants said that while Wal-Mart's
problems revolve around insufficient employees to fill shelves,
an issue the company is addressing, Target's issues stem from
its reliance on external distributors.
"Target tends to use outside wholesalers and outsources a
large amount of distribution, typically on fast-moving
consumables," said Burt Flickinger, managing director at retail
consulting firm Strategic Resource Group.
Products such as groceries, fresh produce, meat, dairy are
replenished up to a 100 times or more every year, and when an
outside wholesaler short-ships, Target's stores suffer. The
clear solution would be to take control of its supply chain, he
added.
"They have had problems in the past with it and they
probably rely on third-party wholesalers and distributors more
than they need to," said Brian Yarbrough, retail analyst at
Edward Jones.
In an earnings conference call Target said its supply chain
was built to serve an outdated model in which product flowed
from vendors through distribution centers to stores.
The company did not respond to subsequent requests for
comment.
Target also has tried to order less inventory than rivals,
striving to turn over inventory quickly and reduce capital
needs. Typically, retailers like to keep enough stock in their
stores to meet around 90 percent of anticipated demand, and over
96 percent for advertised or promotional items, Yarbrough said.
"Target historically has leaned on the side of
under-ordering or under-allocating to keep inventory turns
high," said Neil Stern, senior partner at retail consultancy
McMillan-Doolittle.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Ken Wills)