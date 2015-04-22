Banks seek to block Target's deal with MasterCard over data breach

April 22 A group of small banks and credit
unions suing Target Corp over its massive data breach in
2013 are moving to block the retailer's proposed $19 million
settlement with MasterCard Inc, calling it a "sweetheart
deal" aimed at undercutting their own claims for losses.
Lawyers for plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which seeks
class-action status, filed an emergency motion late Tuesday
asking a federal judge in St. Paul, Minnesota, for a preliminary
injunction that would prevent the settlement announced on March
19 from going through.
The lawyers want the court to throw out terms of the deal,
which they contend were "surreptitiously" aimed at barring
financial institutions from being part of the lawsuit.
"The agreement between Target and MasterCard is nothing more
than an attempt by Target to avoid fully reimbursing financial
institutions for losses they suffered due to one of the largest
data breaches in U.S. history," said a statement on Wednesday
from Charles Zimmerman of Zimmerman Reed PLLP and Karl Cambronne
of Chestnut Cambronne PA, co-lead plaintiffs' attorneys in the
lawsuit.
"It provides paltry restitution for the substantial losses
suffered," the statement added. "This sweetheart deal for Target
was negotiated without involvement of the court or the legal
representatives of the impacted financial institutions."
Lawyers for Target did not return calls seeking comment on
the motion, which could prevent it from getting a release from
claims in the class-action.
The motion is due to be heard in federal court Monday.
Target has said the amount under its settlement with
MasterCard covers costs that banks incurred to reissue credit
cards and debit cards to customers as a result of the data
breach.
In 2013, Target said at least 40 million credit cards were
compromised by the breach during the winter holiday shopping
season, and the attack might have resulted in the theft of
personal information, such as email addresses and telephone
numbers, from as many as 110 million people.
Target is still in negotiations with Visa Inc over
fallout from the breach.
Payments under the settlement were to be made by the end of
the second quarter and it was conditioned on issuers of at least
90 percent of eligible account holders accepting the offer by
May 20, Target said.
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Frances Kerry)