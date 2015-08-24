Target settles with U.S. on charge of race, gender bias in hiring

Aug 24 Target Corp has agreed to pay
$2.8 million to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission (EEOC) charge that it used hiring tests that
disproportionately screened out candidates for various
professional positions based on race and gender.
The EEOC on Monday said three "employment assessments,"
which Target no longer uses, were not sufficiently job-related
or necessary for the discount retailer's business, and therefore
violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
It also said one of the assessments, which was performed by
psychologists, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act,
which bans employers from subjecting applicants to medical exams
before receiving job offers.
The EEOC said the settlement payment will be distributed
among thousands of people affected by Target's employment
screening.
It also said the Minneapolis-based company will more closely
monitor its hiring, and retain an outside consultant to train
personnel responsible for administering similar assessments.
In a statement, Target said it cooperated with the EEOC
review, which addressed employment judgments it had used over
the last decade. It said the EEOC found that "only a small
fraction" could have been problematic.
"We continue to firmly believe that no improper behavior
occurred regarding these assessments," Target added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)