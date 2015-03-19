版本:
Target agrees to pay $10 mln to settle lawsuit from data breach -CBS

WASHINGTON, March 18 Target Corp has agreed to pay $10 million in a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit related to a huge 2013 data breach, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The proposal, which requires federal court approval, would create an account to pay individual victims up to $10,000 in damages, the network cited court documents as saying.

"We are pleased to see the process moving forward and look forward to its resolution," CBS News quoted Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder as saying. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)

