Target agrees to pay $10 mln to settle lawsuit from data breach -CBS

BRIEF-SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license
* SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license
WASHINGTON, March 18 Target Corp has agreed to pay $10 million in a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit related to a huge 2013 data breach, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokeswoman.
The proposal, which requires federal court approval, would create an account to pay individual victims up to $10,000 in damages, the network cited court documents as saying.
"We are pleased to see the process moving forward and look forward to its resolution," CBS News quoted Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder as saying. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license
* Sanchez Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results; additional 110,000 acres leased in the Western Eagle Ford
* Biolase announces the FDA clearance and worldwide launch of its new Epic Pro(tm) diode laser system