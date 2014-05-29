Proxy adviser ISS asks Target shareholders to vote against directors

May 28 Proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services has recommended that Target Corp
shareholders vote against seven of the company's 10 directors,
saying the board failed to manage risks that led to a massive
data breach.
Target disclosed in December that a cyber attack had
resulted in the theft of at least 40 million payment card
numbers and 70 million other pieces of customer data weeks
before Christmas.
ISS blamed Target's audit and corporate responsibility
committees, which oversee risks such as fraud, for being
"inadequately prepared" for risks of doing business in
electronic commerce.
"It appears that failure of the committees to ensure
appropriate management of these risks set the stage for the data
breach, which has resulted in significant losses to the company
and its shareholders," ISS said in its report.
Ahead of Target's shareholder meeting next month, ISS asked
for a vote against directors including interim non-executive
chair of the board Roxanne Austin, and others, namely Mary
Minnick, Anne Mulcahy, Derica Rice, Calvin Darden, Henrique De
Castro and James Johnson.
The proxy firm also said a policy to separate chairman and
CEO roles could improve the independent oversight of management.
Target's board had not made a decision on whether to
continue with an independent chair and will re-assess its
leadership structure once a new CEO is announced, the company
told Reuters in an email statement.
"...following the criminal attack that resulted in the data
breach, the board is re-examining the entire risk oversight
structure, including senior management roles and reporting
structures, as well as board oversight," Target said.
Earlier this month, Target removed Chief Executive Gregg
Steinhafel, who had been in the top job since 2008, and named
John Mulligan as interim chief executive.
Target's shares have fallen 12.8 percent since the
announcement of the breach to Wednesday's close of $55.34 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Shailaja Sharma in
Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)