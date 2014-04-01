Banks pull out of lawsuit vs Target, Trustwave over data breach

April 1 Two U.S. banks that sued Target Corp
and credit card security firm Trustwave Holdings Inc
over responsibility for one of the largest data breaches on
record have at least for now dropped their lawsuit.
Trustmark National Bank, which is based in New York, and
Houston-based Green Bank NA said they would dismiss their cases
"without prejudice to re-filing," according to filings on Friday
and Monday in the federal court in Chicago.
The banks had accused Target and Trustwave of failing to
properly secure customer data, leading to the theft of about 40
million payment card records and 70 million other records during
last year's holiday shopping season.
But on Saturday, Trustwave Chief Executive Robert McCullen
told clients saying that Target did not outsource data security
to his Chicago-based company, and that Trustwave did not monitor
Target's network or process its cardholder data.
Agreements with information technology services companies
are often kept confidential, and neither Target nor Trustwave
would confirm whether the companies have been partners.
Panagiotis Albanis, a lawyer for Trustmark and Green Bank,
did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.
Trustmark and Green Bank had accused Trustwave of having
failed to bring Target's computer systems up to industry
standards, and as late as Sept. 20 finding "no vulnerabilities."
The lawsuit said the breach cost banks money from having to
correct fraudulent charges and reissue cards, and that the
industry could end up owing more than $1 billion.
The case is Trustmark National Bank et al v. Target Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
14-02069.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andrew
Hay)