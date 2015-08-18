UPDATE 3-Target reaches agreement with Visa over data breach

(Adds statement from bankers' counsel)
Aug 18 Target Corp said it has reached
an agreement with Visa Inc card issuers to reimburse up to
$67 million in costs related to a data breach at the retailer in
2013, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The breach during the holiday shopping season compromised at
least 40 million credit cards and may have resulted in the theft
of personal information from as many as 110 million people.
The agreement comes three months after a proposed $19
million settlement between Target and Mastercard Inc fell
through as not enough banks accepted the deal.
A lawyer representing banks that are suing Target said
financial institutions should not accept the "optional
alternative recovery offer" as that requires them to release the
retailer from a class action lawsuit.
"Just as with the proposed MasterCard settlement...this deal
was negotiated under a veil of secrecy without the involvement
of the court or the court-appointed legal representatives of
financial institutions," Charles Zimmerman of Zimmerman Reed
said.
The Mastercard deal required the approval of banks that
issued at least 90 percent of the MasterCard accounts.
"(The agreement with Visa) fails to fully reimburse card
issuers for the substantial losses suffered from the Target data
breach," Zimmerman said in an email on Tuesday.
Financial institutions have sued Target, saying they have
spent billions of dollars to replace compromised cards and beef
up customer service operations because of the data breach.
Target said on Tuesday the agreement with Visa was based on
a condition that a subset of Visa card issuers entered into
direct settlements with Target and Visa.
Target's breach was followed by an attack on Home Depot Inc
which revealed theft of some 56 million payment cards in
September last year.
More recently, office supplies retailer Staples Inc
said about 1.16 million payments may have been affected by a
data breach it had announced in October.
The Wall Street Journal reported the agreement between
Target and Visa earlier in the day, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1K3REzC)
Target had incurred $162 million in net expenses related to
the breach as of Jan. 31.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)