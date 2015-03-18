版本:
2015年 3月 19日

Target To lift minimum wage to $9 an hour -Dow Jones

March 18 Target Corp. will raise the minimum wage for all of its workers to $9 an hour, matching moves made by rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and TJX Cos, Dow Jones reported on Wednesday.

Target will implement the new wage levels next month, Dow reported. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)
