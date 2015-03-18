UPDATE 3-Target to lift minimum wage to $9 an hour, matching rivals

(Adds byline, labor market details, previous comments of CFO)
By Nathan Layne
March 18 Target Corp next month will
raise the minimum wage for all of its workers to $9 an hour,
matching moves made by rivals including Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and TJX Cos, a source familiar with the matter
said.
The move comes in the face of pressure from labor groups and
allies calling for a "living wage" at retailers and fast-food
companies across the country, as well as the lowest unemployment
rate in more than six years.
Target shares fell 1 percent in extended trade. The company
has said it does not disclose wage levels.
The clearest sign of the changing labor landscape came last
month when Wal-Mart said it would move to the $9 minimum in
April. Next year, employees with some six months training would
be paid a minimum of $10 an hour.
A week after Wal-Mart's announcement, T.J. Maxx and
Marshalls owner TJX said it would match the $9 minimum in June.
Target Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan told analysts
earlier this month that it was "not reasonable" to think in
terms of a national minimum rate. Paying only $9 an hour in New
York City or the oil-crazed economy of North Dakota would not
attract any workers, he said.
"Fixating on some single number to us, on an average number
is unimportant. It's about being competitive locally at a store
level within a marketplace. That is important, and we're going
to be competitive," he said.
But pressure rose on Target, which is competing for
employees with Wal-Mart. Women's advocacy group UltraViolet, for
instance, recently ran a Web ad campaign that targeted devices
located near three Target stores.
Banner ads read, "Did you know there's a Walmart near you
that pays higher minimum wage than Target?"
Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to 5.5
percent.
The Target wage raise, which was reported earlier by Dow
Jones, will affect all 1,800 U.S. stores. The company already
paid employees more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an
hour, and it was not clear how many employees' checks would be
affected.
(Writing by Dan Burns and Peter Henderson; Editing by Chris
Reese and Jonathan Oatis)