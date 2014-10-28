BRIEF-Tarkett buys Renner Sports Surfaces through subsidiary Beynon

Oct 28 Tarkett SA :

* Buys Renner Sports Surfaces through its subsidiary Beynon

* Says Renner Sports Surfaces tracks and tennis court company is headquartered in Denver (Colorado, United States)

* Says closing of transaction on Renner is expected at end of October