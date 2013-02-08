版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 8日 星期五 21:20 BJT

India's Sun Pharma ends deal to take over Israeli unit Taro

Feb 8 India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended its agreement to gain full control over its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The companies decided that ending the deal was in the best interest of their shareholders, Sun Pharma and Taro said in a joint filing.

Sun Pharma had last offered $39.50 per share, or about $571 million, for the one-third stake it did not already own in Taro, seemingly winning over the Israeli company's board following a long battle to gain full control of the U.S. listed drugmaker.

Taro shares closed at $50.55 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Sun Pharma shares closed at 746.10 rupees on Friday on the National Stock Exchange.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐