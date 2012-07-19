UPDATE 1-Taro rejects India's Sun Pharma buyout bid

* Sun bids $24.5/shr for one-third stake does not already
own
* Bid inadequate, not in interests of minority
shareholders-Taro
*
July 19 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
has rejected a $367 million bid from Indian drugmaker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries for the one-third stake of
the Israeli company it does not already own.
Taro said in a statement on Thursday the $24.50-per-share
offer by Sun Pharma was inadequate and "not in the best
interests" of its minority shareholders.
Grand Slam Asset Management, one of Taro's minority
shareholders, said last October that a fair offer would be at
least $48.50 per share.
Mumbai-based Sun Pharma, which holds 66.32 percent of Taro,
made a non-binding offer for remaining stake last year.
Sun Pharma, which could not immediately be reached for
comments, has said it will stick to its current offer.
Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 0.12 percent to
625.95 rupees. The broader Mumbai market was up 0.51
percent.