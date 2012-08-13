CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sun Pharma to take Taro private

(Corrects to fix sourcing to Sun Pharma Industries not Sun Pharma Advanced Research)

Aug 12 Aug 12 Sun Pharma Industries Ltd : * To take Taro private * Says all shareholders of Taro other than Sun Pharma and affiliates will receive a cash payment of $39.50 per share * Sun Pharma and Taro says merger agreement was approved by taro's board of directors * Sun Pharma and Taro says upon completion of deal Taro ordinary shares will no longer be traded on the New York stock exchange