CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sun Pharma to take Taro private

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects to fix sourcing to Sun Pharma Industries not Sun Pharma Advanced Research)
Aug 12 Aug 12 Sun Pharma Industries Ltd : * To take Taro private * Says all shareholders of Taro other than Sun Pharma and affiliates will receive a cash payment of $39.50 per share * Sun Pharma and Taro says merger agreement was approved by taro's board of directors * Sun Pharma and Taro says upon completion of deal Taro ordinary shares will no longer be traded on the New York stock exchange
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, March 1 Surprised again by India's strong official growth statistics, economists are relying increasingly on high-frequency indicators like bank credit and rail freight to gauge the real health of Asia's third-largest economy.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility