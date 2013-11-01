版本:
Taseko Mines to challenge findings of environment threat

Nov 1 Taseko Mines Ltd said on Friday that it will challenge findings of a Canadian federal review panel, which said that the company's revised plan for a copper-gold mine in British Columbia poses significant threats to the environment.

In a statement, Taseko said the findings contradict best practices in place around the world.
