Canada panel to review Taseko's Prosperity project

Nov 7 Canadian federal regulators on Monday
ruled that Taseko Mines' (TKO.TO) revised Prosperity
copper-gold project will be reviewed by a federal review
panel.
Ottawa, last year, overruled British Columbia's provincial
government and blocked the development of the controversial
project, due to "concerns about the significant adverse
environmental effects."
In August, Taseko submitted a revised project proposal to
the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA). However,
aboriginal groups and other opponents of the project argue that
the revised proposal, if approved, would still harm the rights
of indigenous groups in the area and cause damage to Fish Lake,
a trout-bearing lake located beside the proposed mine.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Carol Bishopric)