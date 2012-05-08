Tasnee gets $1.36 bln Islamic loan for new factories

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) and Sahara Petrochemical Co have agreed a 5.09 billion riyal ($1.36 billion) loan with nine local banks to fund development of three new factories.
The 16-year syndicated loan will finance investment in a new complex producing acrylic acid derivatives, the Saudi Arabian petrochemical producers said on Tuesday.
Operations at Saudi Acrylic Monomer Company, Saudi Acrylic Acid Co and Saudi Superabsorbent Polymers Co in Jubail Industrial City on the kingdom's Gulf coast, are scheduled to start in the first quarter of next year, they said.
The project is a joint venture with Dow Chemical Co and Evonik.
The loan was syndicated among local banks including al-Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp, Alinma Bank, Riyad Bank, Samba Financial Group, Saudi British Bank (1060.SE>, Banque Saudi Fransi, National Commercial Bank and Saudi Hollandi Bank, Tasnee said.
Tasnee will meet investors this week ahead of a potential debut Islamic bond, it said last week.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.