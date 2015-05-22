S.Africa's Taste Holdings says in talks to add new unit, shares up

JOHANNESBURG May 22 South Africa's Taste Holdings is in talks to add another brand to its portfolio of fast food and jewelry chains, the company said on Friday, sending its shares higher.

The company did not give details on the proposed transaction in a brief statement.

Taste Holdings controls the franchising rights for Domino's Pizza in nine African countries and owns pizza, fish and chicken units as well as watch and gold jewelry stores.

Shares in Taste Holdings rose as much as about 6 percent but pared their gains to trade at 3.08 percent to 3.35 rand by 1410 GMT, compared with the All Share Index which was flat.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)