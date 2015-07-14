UPDATE 2-Starbucks to enter sub-Saharan Africa next year

* First Starbucks store to open in South Africa in Q1 2016
* Deal with Taste Holdings includes other African countries
* Global brands tapping into growing African middle-class
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Tendai Dube
JOHANNESBURG, July 14 Coffee giant Starbucks
will open stores in sub-Saharan Africa for the first
time next year after agreeing a deal with Taste Holdings
on Tuesday, sending the South African company's shares
soaring 20 percent.
Under the exclusive agreement, Taste, which acquired the
licence for Domino's Pizza in South Africa last year,
can operate Starbucks coffee shops for 25 years.
"We are proud to be bringing Starbucks to South Africa next
year," Starbucks EMEA President Kris Engskov said in a
statement.
"The coffee market here is vibrant and growing fast - we
want to be part of that growth," Engskov said.
Starbucks operates in about 66 countries with over 22,000
retail stores.
The Starbucks deal includes rights to other African
countries, Taste said, without giving specifics.
Starbucks currently sources coffee from nine African
countries: Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Cameroon,
Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.
Global restaurant brands are increasingly investing in
Africa to tap into the continent's growing middle class. U.S.
coffee and doughnut chain Krispy Kreme said in May it
will open 31 stores in South Africa within five years.
Investors are often drawn to South African companies who can
offer a gateway into faster-growing economies elsewhere on the
continent.
"It's quite a big market in South Africa. We have got
established players with lots of experience," said Wayne
McCurrie, portfolio manager at Momentum Wealth.
"Maybe more importantly, if Africa shows the growth
potential over the next decade that everyone expects, then this
is a good base to start from," McCurrie added.
Shares in Taste hit a record high in the session and were up
19.9 percent at 5 rand per share, more than 56 percent
year-to-date.
(Editing by Joe Brock/Jeremy Gaunt)