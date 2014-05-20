版本:
BRIEF-Taste Holdings says certain local parties objecting to Domino's Pizza franchise agreement

May 20 (Reuters) -

* Taste holdings - shareholders are advised that certain local aggrieved parties, who were unsuccessful in previous negotiations with domino's pizza international, are objecting to validity of taste's recently secured rights to domino's pizza as announced by both domino's pizza international and taste on 10 april 2014

* Taste holdings ltd - taste received notification of objection on afternoon of 19 may 2014, and legal merits of objection are currently being investigated by both domino's pizza international and taste.

* Taste holdings ltd - confirmed that none of aforementioned parties have, or had, a written agreement with domino's pizza international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
