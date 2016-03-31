Britain's Cameron says no guarantees over future of Tata Steel assets

LONDON, March 31 Prime Minister David Cameron
said there were no guarantees that Tata Steel's business in
Britain would be saved after the Indian company put it up for
sale and that he did not believe nationalisation was the right
answer for the industry.
The government has faced criticism over its response to the
news, with opposition lawmakers saying it was "asleep at the
wheel" when Tata, the country's biggest producer, put its
loss-making British operations up for sale earlier this week.
"We're not ruling anything out," he said after meeting
ministers to discuss the crisis that could put at least 15,000
jobs at risk.
"I don't believe nationalisation is the right answer. What
we want to do is secure a long term future for Port Talbot and
for other steelmaking plants in the United Kingdom.
"This is a difficult situation. There is no guarantees of
success."
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; editing by Paul
Sandle)