UPDATE 1-Britain says state takeover not the answer in steel crisis

* Cameron says no guarantee buyer can be found
* 15,000 jobs at risk
* South Wales plant is losing $1.4 million a day
(Adds comments from Cameron, worker at Port Talbot)
LONDON/PORT TALBOT, Wales, March 31 Prime
Minister David Cameron said there was no guarantee a buyer could
be found for Britain's biggest steel producer after Tata Steel
announced it was pulling out, and a state takeover was
not the answer.
Cameron said he was doing all he could following the Indian
company's decision to sell its British operation, a move that
has put 15,000 jobs at risk and exposed the government to
accusations of failing to protect the industry from cheap
Chinese imports.
Tata's biggest plant in Port Talbot, south Wales, is losing
around $1.4 million a day as a result of depressed steel prices
and high costs.
"We're going to work very hard with the company to do
everything we can, but it is a difficult situation, there can be
no guarantees of success because of the problems that the steel
industry faces worldwide," Cameron said after chairing an
emergency meeting on the crisis on Thursday.
"We're not ruling anything out, (but) I don't believe
nationalisation is the right answer."
Cameron's government has faced criticism over its response
to Tata's decision, with opposition lawmakers saying it was
"asleep at the wheel" when the Indian group said it was pulling
out after nearly a decade in Britain.
The prime minister and Sajid Javid, the business minister,
were out of the country when Tata's board met in Mumbai on
Tuesday, leaving a junior colleague to respond.
The opposition Labour party and Britain's media said the
handling of the crisis had been "chaotic" after the government
rowed back on an initial suggestion from a junior minister that
it could nationalise the plants for a period.
"It's absolutely extraordinary that they've been asleep at
the wheel for this long," Stephen Kinnock, the local member of
parliament in south Wales, told Sky News on Thursday.
"Why is it that the prime minister seems to be reacting to
this as if he didn't see it coming. They're in total disarray."
VITAL INDUSTRY
Steelmakers in Britain pay some of the highest energy costs
and green taxes in the world, but the government maintains that
the fundamental problem facing the industry is the collapse in
the price of steel, caused by overcapacity in China.
Britain imported 826,000 tonnes of Chinese steel in 2015, up
from 361,000 two years earlier, according to the International
Steel Statistic bureau.
Cameron's government, eager to cultivate closer ties with
China, has opposed measures in Europe that could increase the
tariffs paid on Chinese imports of steel, which are a fraction
of the levels imposed by the United States.
Nonetheless, anti-EU campaigners said Brussels was part of
the problem because rules on state aid limited the steps Britain
could take to save the industry.
Cameron, who does not want to stoke anti-EU sentiment ahead
of a referendum on Britain's EU membership in June, said half of
the country's steel production went into European markets and
the products could face European tariffs and taxes if Britain
left.
He said ministers had been working on measures to help the
industry, including encouraging major infrastructure projects to
use British steel and cutting energy costs. The government's
intervention, he said, had helped avert an outright closure of
the loss-making operations by Tata.
But steel workers in Port Talbot said politicians had
hindered rather than helped the industry.
They pointed to the policies of Cameron's right-leaning
Conservative government as well as the European Union, which has
been slow to penalise China for dumping steel.
"Do I blame the EU? To a certain extent, they've been very
slow to act," said Dave Bowyer, 59, a steelworker for 40 years
at Port Talbot and a representative of the Unite union.
"But I think most of the blame has to lie with the UK
government. Mr Cameron will long be remembered as the prime
minister who sat on his hands as the steel industry rolled into
decline."
Business minister Javid said on Wednesday that there were
buyers for the assets but government support might be needed,
prompting speculation that the government could offer loans to
any new buyer.
($1 = 0.6940 pounds)
