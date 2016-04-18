BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services' March-qtr IFRS INR net income 63.4 bln rupees

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Tata Consultancy Services:
* 2015 March-Qtr Consol Net Profit Was 37.13 Bln Rupees
* Says March-qtr IFRS INR revenue 284.5 bln rupees
* Says March-qtr IFRS INR net income 63.4 bln rupees
* Says March-qtr IGAAP net profit 64.13 bln rupees
* Says March-qtr IGAAP revenue 284.5 bln rupees
* Consensus forecast for march-qtr net profit was 62.80 bln rupees
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP