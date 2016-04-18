版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services' March-qtr IFRS INR net income 63.4 bln rupees

April 18 Tata Consultancy Services:

* 2015 March-Qtr Consol Net Profit Was 37.13 Bln Rupees

* Says March-qtr IFRS INR revenue 284.5 bln rupees

* Says March-qtr IFRS INR net income 63.4 bln rupees

* Says March-qtr IGAAP net profit 64.13 bln rupees

* Says March-qtr IGAAP revenue 284.5 bln rupees

* Consensus forecast for march-qtr net profit was 62.80 bln rupees

Source text - (bit.ly/1SUJZnn) (Bengaluru newsroom)

