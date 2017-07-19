FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 小时前
India's Tata Group considers restructuring tech, infra businesses - Bloomberg
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 下午1点48分 / 21 小时前

India's Tata Group considers restructuring tech, infra businesses - Bloomberg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - India's salt-to-software Tata Group is considering a plan to streamline its technology and infrastructure businesses, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The restructuring plan would involve moving several of its technology businesses under Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , the country's top software services exporter, the report said. bloom.bg/2viSOUB

Tata Group has not made a final decision about which companies would be folded under TCS, the report added.

Bloomberg said the group may sell some smaller units that do not fit with its strategy and that the conglomerate was also mulling a plan to merge infrastructure businesses into one company.

A Tata Sons spokesperson told Reuters the company does not comment on market speculation while TCS declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below