India's Tata Motors says to double defence revenues over next 3 years

| MUMBAI, July 10
MUMBAI, July 10 India's Tata Motors Ltd
plans to double the revenue from its defence business
over the next three years to $600 million, betting on the
government's push for more local defence manufacturing, a top
company official said on Friday.
Indian companies are investing billions to build anything
from armoured trucks, to guns and submarines, as they race to
win a share of the roughly $100 billion in defence deals New
Delhi has said it will ring-fence for domestic firms over the
next decade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to modernise the
country's poorly-equipped military by turning India into a
defence manufacturing hub that would end its status as the
world's largest arms importer.
Tata Motors, part of Tata Group, generated about 20 billion
rupees ($316 million) in revenue from defence over the last
three years, about 3 percent of the company's total revenues.
"A year after the present government came into power and
files started moving, there was a very quick acceleration of
orders," Vernon Noronha, Vice-President, Defence & Government
Business, told journalists at an event on Friday.
Tata said it had won an order from the Indian army, worth
about 9 billion rupees, for more than 1,200 multi-axle vehicles
for loading and unloading ammunition.
The company has a defence order book for about 15 billion
rupees, and it would compete for 700 light armoured multi-roll
vehicles and 100 wheeled armoured personnel carriers that the
military has said it wants to procure, Noronha said.
The push to get local firms making more has struggled in the
past: opaque procedures, unrealistic quality requirements and
slow decision-making have discouraged companies from bidding,
forcing the government to look overseas for 70 percent of its
arms.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has pledged to unveil
production policies to address the concerns of private firms
investing in defence, which include Mahindra Group, Reliance
Group and Larsen and Toubro.
($1 = 63.3900 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)