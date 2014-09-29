Tata signs deal with Honeywell to build defence navigator in India

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Tata Power Co Ltd's
defence engineering unit, Tata Power SED, has signed an
agreement with Honeywell International to produce the
U.S. company's "TALIN" navigator in India, Honeywell said in a
statement on Monday.
Honeywell will license the design and hardware to assemble,
test and eventually build the production kits for the navigation
system in India, in a boost for New Delhi's efforts to encourage
local manufacturing of defence equipment.
The agreement, announced during Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, will mark the first
time India has produced inertial land navigation technology,
Honeywell said.
The world's largest arms importer, India is keen to
modernise its armed forces by promoting domestic industry.
In a bid to kick start local production and encourage
foreign manufacturers to share technology, the new government
has approved a plan to raise the amount of foreign direct
investment allowed in its defence industry to 49 percent from 26
percent.
Rahul Chaudhry, chief executive at Tata Power SED, said in
the statement that the technology sharing arrangement "will
offer the Indian Armed Forces a state-of-the-art inertial
navigation technology, made in India and with local product
support."
The Tactical Advanced Land Inertial Navigator, or "TALIN",
enables precision navigation for vehicles and artillery
movement, even where GPS satellite guidance is limited in
far-flung and difficult terrains.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Anand Basu)