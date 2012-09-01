Tata Motors looks at Saudi plant for Jaguar Land Rover-magazine

RIYADH, Sept 1 Tata Motors is
examining the possibility of building a plant in Saudi Arabia to
assemble Jaguar Land Rover Ltd cars next to a new
aluminium smelter, the Indian manufacturer's chairman said in a
magazine interview on Friday.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and Middle East's
largest economy, has for decades aimed at using its abundant
natural resources to diversify its economy into complex
industries.
"This smelter could make the production of aluminum in Saudi
Arabia very competitive. So taking a really long-term view, if
we put an assembly plant there with a large press shop, given
our commitment to aluminum in our products, we could have an
interesting business case which we are examining today," Tata
Motors chairman Ratan Tata said in remarks published in Autocar
India.
The smelter is a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Mining
Co (Maaden) and Alcoa Inc and is scheduled to
start production in 2013.
Saudi Arabian industry benefits from low electricity prices
thanks to low natural gas prices.
The conservative Islamic kingdom does not have an existing
auto industry.