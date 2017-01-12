UPDATE 6-India's Tata Sons names insider Chandrasekaran as new chairman

* Tata holding company ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry in
October
* Group veteran Chandrasekaran to take over from Feb 21
* Chandrasekaran is boss of TCS, group's most profitable
company
* Tata Group remains embroiled in legal battle with Mistry
* New chairman says group is at "inflexion point"
By Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal
MUMBAI, Jan 12 India's $100 billion
salt-to-software Tata conglomerate named veteran insider
Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the new chairman of its holding
company on Thursday, looking to soothe investors after a
bruising public spat over the ouster of his predecessor.
Chandrasekaran, 53, currently chief executive of IT
outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),
India's most-valuable company with a market capitalisation of
$67 billion, will take over as Tata Sons executive chairman on
Feb. 21, according to a company statement.
Tata Sons, the holding company in a business empire ranging
from car maker Jaguar Land Rover and steel mills to aviation and
salt pans, is embroiled in a legal battle with former chairman
Cyrus Mistry, who was forced out in October.
It has convened an extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 6
to remove him as a director, which Mistry has challenged.
"The first thing for him to do will be to clean up the muck
and get rid of all the ongoing court cases," said a Tata group
insider who is close to Chandrasekaran, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"Second will be to win over the trust of other Tata
executives. And the third will be to define the direction for
the group."
Chandrasekaran takes the helm at a time when several
companies in the conglomerate have seen profits come under
pressure. Former chairman Mistry has warned of big writedowns
and stressed the need for governance reforms at Tata Sons, the
charitable trusts that own two-thirds of the holding firm, and
Tata group companies. Tata Sons has denied Mistry's accusations.
Chandrasekaran, a former Tata Group intern widely known as
Chandra, said in a statement he was "humbled and honoured" to be
chosen to lead Tata Sons.
"At the Tata Group, we are at an inflection point. I am
aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities," he said
in a statement.
UNANIMOUS CHOICE
A masters degree holder in computer applications,
Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and rose through
the ranks to become TCS CEO in 2009. He was named to the Tata
Sons board in October, after Mistry's ouster. Chandrasekaran
also serves on the board of India's central bank.
A biography on the central bank's website describes him as
an avid photographer, music aficionado and a passionate
long-distance runner who has completed marathons across the
world.
Although the appointment of a group lifer shows a desire for
continuity, Chandrasekaran is not related to the Tata family and
will be the first non-Parsi chairman of Tata Sons.
Like the Tatas, the Mistrys are part of Mumbai's tight-knit
Parsi religious minority, and Cyrus Mistry's sister is married
to Ratan Tata's half-brother. Chandrasekaran, by contrast, was
born into a south Indian agricultural family.
A selection committee appointed by Tata Sons board to choose
a new chairman had unanimously recommended Chandrasekaran for
the job, according to the company statement.
The five-member selection committee that included group
patriarch Ratan Tata had initially set out to appoint a new
chairman within four months. Ratan Tata had taken over as
interim chairman of Tata Sons after the board fired Mistry.
TCS chief financial officer Rajesh Gopinathan was named as
the company's new CEO, according to a separate statement. TCS
earlier on Thursday reported a better-than-expected
third-quarter profit growth of nearly 11 percent, but faces
headwinds in the United States, the biggest market for Indian
software services exporters.
Senior bankers including lenders to Tata Group companies
such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank
welcomed Chandrasekaran's appointment.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal;
Additional reporting by Aditi Shah, Euan Rocha, Promit
Mukherjee, Swati Bhat and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Alex
Richardson)